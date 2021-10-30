St. Landry parish drops mask mandate from public buildings

ST. LANDRY PARISH (KLFY)– St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard announced that masks will no

longer be required to enter the Courthouse or any other Parish buildings due to the Governor’s

mandate.

Governor John Bel Edwards has announced the lift of the mask mandate with the exception of K-12 schools as the fourth COVID-19 surge slows.

School districts will be allowed to opt-out of the mask mandate as long as they continue to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

He said hospitalizations continue to drop to their lowest numbers since July.