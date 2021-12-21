St. Landry Parish detective arrested for theft of records

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office Captain was arrested for allegedly stealing over $2,000 from evidence, according to a press release from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office (SLPSO).

Bryan Lafleur, 51, of Krotz Springs, was arrested on charges of malfeasance in office, injuring public records, and obstruction of justice.

On November 19, 2021, detectives with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office were notified by Capt. Bryan Lafleur that a large amount of money was seized from a previous arrest and $2,220 was missing.

It was determined that $9,015 was seized at the arrest location, however, the investigative report showed that only $6,795 was in evidence.

Capt. Lafleur immediately started an independent investigation into the matter.

It was later learned that the original verification documentation (evidence envelopes, property receipts, and currency envelopes) stating that $9,015 was seized could not be located.

An internal investigation was then initiated, and it revealed that Capt. Lafleur himself discarded the original documentation and replaced it with new falsified documents showing $6,795 was seized during the arrest.

When questioned by Internal Affairs Detectives on December 16, Lafleur stated that he realized the discrepancy when he counted the money and reviewed the case report.

When detectives inquired about the original verification documents, Lafleur stated that he discarded the receipts and envelopes but could not provide a reason for doing so.

On December 20, Lafleur was transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail. His bond was set at $7,500.

Sheriff Guidroz stated, “It is very troubling to me that one of my own would steal from my office. None of my deputies are above the law. If any Sheriff’s Office employee commits a criminal act on or off duty, they will be arrested and charged for the crime.”