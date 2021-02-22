St. Landry Parish deputies add options to less-lethal techniques

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said his deputies have been undergoing training in less-lethal weapons and techniques, and it’s giving officers more ways to resolve conflicts.

“For the last month our deputies have been undergoing less-lethal training and are now certified on 3 additional options in the use of force,” said Guidroz. “I saw a need to reallocate funds and grants to purchase additional options that are now available and issue them to my deputies for a less-than-lethal way to resolve a conflict.”

Guidroz said the department was already certified in using pepper spray, batons, verbal desolation techniques, and other defensive tactics but these additional tools will help the deputy’s further resolve conflicts that might arise before a firearm is used.

The department has now issued additional Tasers used to cause motor dysfunction, the JPX OC Jet Defender that deploys OC to the suspect at a further distance and is not affected by weather, less-lethal shotguns that deploy bean bag rounds instead of bullets, and the BolaWrap that enables police to restrain subjects from a distance without inflicting pain by projecting a cord around their legs or arms.

Director of Training and Professional Development Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux stated, “The less-lethal weapons when used responsibly by highly trained and certified deputies, can prevent and minimize deaths and injuries to suspects and themselves.”

The sheriff’s office was able to send and certify instructors in order to train their deputies as well as neighboring agencies at no charge.