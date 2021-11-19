St. Landry Parish correction officer attacked by inmate

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La, (KLFY) — A corrections officer with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office is recovering after being attacked by an inmate, according to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz.

The incident happened just after 3 a.m. on Thursday when the correction officer observed Timothy Luke Benoit, 39, of Lecompte climbing on a sink and removing a ceiling panel.

When the deputy entered the cell and attempted to place Benoit in handcuffs. Benoit pulled away and began to punching the deputy. Deputy was overpowered by Benoit and placed in a chokehold. Benoit yelled to the deputy “I’m going to kill you.”

Other deputies arrive and Benoit released the deputy and said, “I could have killed him, but I didn’t.” Benoit was handcuffed and shackled and remove from his cell. While deputies were cleaning him from the pepper spray he tried to run for the exit door.

The deputy received medical care due to having trouble breathing from the pepper spray that was used.

Benoit is in jail ib burglary charges.