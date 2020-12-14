St. Landry Parish Animal Shelter closed after COVID-19 outbreak

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The St. Landry Parish Animal Shelter will be closed to the public and will only be accepting emergency calls after a worker was exposed to COVID-19, according to the parish government.

“As a precaution, we have decided to close the shelter to the general public,” said Parish President Jessie Bellard. “For the safety of our workers and the residents of St. Landry Parish, we think it is best to close the facility to visitors temporarily.”

Emergency calls can be made to the shelter at (337) 948-6184. The shelter will be closed until further notice, and those wanting to adopt should wait until the shelter reopens, according to St. Landry Parish Public Information Officer Van Reed.