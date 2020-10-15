St. Landry Parish allows trick-or-treat times, provides health-safety protocol

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- St. Landry Parish Government will allow trick-or-treating in the parish on October 31, 2020, between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m.

However, because of COVID-19, parish officials are offering safety guidance based on information from the Center for Disease Control to reduce the spread of the virus.



• Don’t wear gloves when handing out candy. Offer pre-wrapped goody bags or sanitize hands in

between house visits.

• Do not participate in Halloween festivities if you are feeling ill.

• Only Trick-or-Treat with members of your household and within your neighborhood, if possible.

• Halloween masks are not a substitute for real masks. Please ensure that proper face coverings are worn while out in public.

• Avoid activities in which germs can spread easily, such as bobbing for apples or close-quartered haunted houses.

• Recognize official Halloween times are 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. October 31, 2020.

Municipalities in the parish may have their own schedule for trick-or-treating. Residents should check with their local mayor’s office for details.

For more information about the CDC’s guidance on Halloween, please visit cdc.gov/coronavirus.