St. Landry Parish allows trick-or-treat times, provides health-safety protocol

St. Landry Parish
DALLAS TX – OCTOBER 31 2015: Decorative pumpkins filled with assorted Halloween chocolate candy made by Mars Incorporated and the Hershey Company.

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- St. Landry Parish Government will allow trick-or-treating in the parish on October 31, 2020, between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m.

However, because of COVID-19, parish officials are offering safety guidance based on information from the Center for Disease Control to reduce the spread of the virus.

• Don’t wear gloves when handing out candy. Offer pre-wrapped goody bags or sanitize hands in
 between house visits.
 • Do not participate in Halloween festivities if you are feeling ill.
 • Only Trick-or-Treat with members of your household and within your neighborhood, if possible.
 • Halloween masks are not a substitute for real masks. Please ensure that proper face coverings are worn while out in public.
 • Avoid activities in which germs can spread easily, such as bobbing for apples or close-quartered haunted houses.
 • Recognize official Halloween times are 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. October 31, 2020.

Municipalities in the parish may have their own schedule for trick-or-treating.  Residents should check with their local mayor’s office for details.

For more information about the CDC’s guidance on Halloween, please visit cdc.gov/coronavirus.

