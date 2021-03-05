St. Landry Parish 9th and 10th graders to return to in-person learning March 10

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — St. Landry Parish public school students in grades 9 and 10 will return to in-person learning on Wednesday, March 10.

The move will return all students to the classroom with the exception of those in the St. Landry Parish Virtual Learning Academy (SLPVLA).

“After reviewing the LDH data, Superintendent [Patrick] Jenkins has decided to return the remaining SLPSB students to face-to-face instruction,” stated the district in a press release. “He points out that our positivity rate continues to decline for the fourth consecutive week and is currently 2.6%.”

Students may continue to opt in or out of the SLPVLA by contacting the school based-administrator by Friday, March 12.

“In SLPSB, by the end of the week, every employee that wants to be vaccinated will have had an opportunity through the hard work of Mrs. Brown and our community partners such as Southwest Primary, OGHS, and others,” said Jenkins. “The St. Landry Parish School System will continue to invest in resources to create the safest working and learning conditions possible to support our students’ academic and social-emotional progress. We thank our principals, our teachers, and our staff members for their tireless commitment and dedication to supporting and educating our students during this extraordinary time.”