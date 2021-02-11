St. Landry Parish 8th and 11th grade students return to full-time in-person learning Feb. 17

Students arrive by bus at Foundation Preparatory School for their return to school during the coronavirus in New Orleans on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. It was the first day of in-person learning for fifth-12th grade public school students in Orleans Parish. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — St. Landry Parish public school 8th and 11th graders will return to in-person learning on Wednesday, Feb. 17, according to a press release from the school district.

Students with significant complex needs (LEAP Connect students) will also return to classes.

Students in grades 6, 7, 9 and 10 will continue following their hybrid A/B schedule until further notice.

St. Landry Parish Virtual Learning Academy (SLPVLA) 8th and 11th graders have the option to return to face-to-face instruction, while students not wishing to return to in-person learning can choose to opt-in to SLPVLA. Parents wanting to opt-in or out of SLPVLA should contact the school-based administrator by Friday, Feb. 19.

“The St. Landry Parish School System will continue to invest in resources to create the safest working and learning conditions possible to support our students’ academic and social-emotional progress,” stated the release. “We thank our teachers and staff for their tireless commitment and dedication to supporting and educating our students during this extraordinary time.”