St. Landry Parish 6th and 7th graders return to classes Wednesday, March 3, grades 9 and 10 to follow next week

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — St. Landry Parish public school students in the sixth and seventh grades who are currently in a hybrid schedule will have the option to return to daily in-person learning on Wednesday, March 3.

Students in grades 9 and 10 will continue following the hybrid A/B schedule with hopes that they will be phased in the following week.

St. Landry Parish Virtual Learning Academy (SLPVLA) sixth and seventh graders have the option to return to face-to-face instruction, while students not wishing to return to in-person learning can choose to opt-in to SLPVLA. Parents wanting to opt-in or out of SLPVLA should contact the school-based administrator by Friday, March 5, 2021.

“The St. Landry Parish School System will continue to invest in resources to create the safest working and learning conditions possible to support our students’ academic and social-emotional progress,” said district officials in a press release. “We thank our principals, our teachers and our staff members for their tireless commitment and dedication to supporting and educating our students during this extraordinary time.”