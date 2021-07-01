St. Landry Crime Stoppers tip leads to drugs and weapons arrest

ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Tips from Crime Stoppers and extensive surveillance and undercover work have led to the arrest of an Arnaudville man by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s deputies on June 23.

Andre Phillip Guidry Sr., 62, of Arnaudville, faces charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled substance and distribution of methamphetamine.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said his narcotics division has been receiving information about drug sales in the 1000 block of Coteau Rodaire in Arnaudville. The investigation identified Guidry as a “major source of supplying illegal narcotics within Arnaudville and throughout St. Landry Parish.

Deputies executed a search warrant at Guidry’s residence on June 23, finding six ounces of suspected high-grade marijuana packaged for distribution with a street value of approximately $1,800. Also found were three ounces of suspected crystal meth with a street value of $2,400, a .38-caliber Smith and Wesson revolver, cash and digital scales.

Guidroz commended the tipster who gave the information on illegal drug activity to Crime Stoppers. Anyone with information on this or any other crime is urged to call (337) 948-TIPS or tip online at stlandrycrimestoppers.com. All calls are anonymous and you could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward. You can also download the free P3 app on your mobile device to submit your anonymous tips.