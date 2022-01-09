St. Landry Charter School goes virtual amid rise in COVID cases

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The St. Landry Parish Charter School is moving its students to virtual learning amid the latest surge in COVID cases.

Remote instruction will begin Monday, January 10, 2022 until Wednesday January 12, 2022, school officials announced.

In person classes will resume Thursday, January 13, school officials said.

Parents are urged to contact the school at 337-943-0954 with any questions.

Staff will report to work to conduct the virtual learning.

Chromebooks, materials and schedule of classes have been sent home, officials said.