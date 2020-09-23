St. Landry Chamber to host live district attorney debate on Facebook

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The St. Landry Chamber will be hosting a livestream debate for its district attorney race on Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. on Facebook.

Current D.A. Charles Cravins and local attorney Chad Pitre are facing off for the office of District Attorney of St. Landry Parish. Cravins, alumnus of Southern University Law Center, was appointed to office earlier this year by former D.A. Earl Taylor, and had served as First Assistant District Attorney and Chief Administrative Officer prior to his appointment. Chad Pitre, a native of Grand Prairie and alumnus of Southern University Law Center, is currently an Assistant Attorney General for the State of Louisiana as well as a former Assistant District Attorney.

During the debate, both candidates will be present in a private studio with moderator and Chamber CEO Raquella Manuel. The questions, answers, and rebuttals will be livestreamed to the Chamber’s Facebook page. “Debates are so important when it comes to elections. They allow the candidates to show their community who they are and what they believe in,” said Manuel.

According to Manuel, a virtual debate addresses the mission of the Chamber by educating voters on important issues while maintaining safety through social distancing. The Chamber aims to reach even more voters and constituents through a live-stream event than a traditional, limited attendance, debate.

“There is a potential to reach hundreds, if not thousands, of undecided voters in our parish in a way that would have been impossible through traditional means,” said Manuel. “The debate will be saved on our Facebook page so that those who can’t view it live can still go back and view it.”

The Chamber has a long-standing history of advocating for the business community in St. Landry Parish. The Debate Night event is just one of the many programs the Chamber offers its members to inspire and empower entrepreneurship in the parish. Visit www.facebook.com/stlandrychamber on Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. to watch the Debate Night. Elections will be held on Nov. 3.