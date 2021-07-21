Some much needed road improvement projects are in the works for Opelousas

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) Some major changes for the people of Opelousas.

Mayor Julius Alsandor says $2.6 million has been set aside to repair about 4.4 miles of city streets.

Alsandor calculates the project ‘Improving Pathways for a Better Opelousas’ has approximately 15 streets on the list.

“The roads that are being reconstructed are the ones that are having many water leaks and sewer leaks; and where they’re located those underlying concerns have to be repaired,” the mayor stated.

The road work will be paid for from capital outlay and the city.

“What it’s stating to those who live here and the commerce looking to come here, we’re on the move going forward.”

Alsandor says the project will include patch, overlay and reconstruction work.

Opelousas has 485 streets.

“We can’t fix them all, no way. 485 streets in the City of Opelousas. We can’t fix them all but in time, it’s like eating a pizza, one piece at a time. Our 15 streets are our piece at this time,” the mayor added.