SLPSO: Investigation in Eunice area leads to seizure of $56k worth of guns and drugs

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- An investigation into alleged drug activity and shootings in the Eunice area led to the arrest of one man on multiple narcotics and firearms charges.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said his agency’s narcotics team “received numerous complaints of drug activity and shootings in a trailer park” in the 4500 block of Highway 190.

After countless hours of surveillance and numerous tips submitted to Crime Stoppers by concerned citizens, a search warrant was obtained, Guidroz said.

Magraff Favors (St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Offce)

On October 21 2020, St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Team, along with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, conducted the search of a residence, vehicles and a fifth wheel camper owned by the suspect, identified as Magraff Favors.

As law enforcement officers arrived, Magraff Favors and attempted to flee. Guidroz said he was arrest without incident.

The following items were located inside the home:

Two prescription bottles: One bottle was labeled Promethazine and the other had a tampered label with no identity.

One digital scale

The following items were located inside the fifth wheel camper:

Approximately 1,548, grams (3.4 pounds) of suspected Marijuana.

Approximately 56 grams (2 ounces) of suspected Heroin.

Approximately 298 grams (10.6 ounces) of suspected Methamphetamine

81 white pills suspected to be Hydrocodone.

Smith & Wesson M&P 9MM handgun

Anderson Rifle .223/556 caliber

AK 7.62X39 black magazine containing (15) cartridges

5.56 black magazine containing (6) cartridges

The total approximate street value of the narcotics and weapons is $56,250 and approximately $12,488 cash was found in Magraff Favors’ possession, the sheriff said.

“I would like to thank all of the concerned citizens for calling in and submitting tips regarding the suspected drug activity in this area,” stated Sheriff Guidroz in a statement. “If anyone suspects any type of criminal activity in their neighborhood, call your local law enforcement agency to voice your concerns or submit your information anonymously to Crime Stoppers.”