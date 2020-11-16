SLEMCO plans power outage for northern St. Landry Parish Tuesday

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — SLEMCO announced this morning that they are planning a power outage for Tuesday night/Wednesday morning for upgrades to the grid.

The outage will take place starting at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night to approximately 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Some 5,700 SLEMCO customers affected by the planned outage are being notified via text messages, emails and/or phone calls so they can prepare. The geographical areas that will be involved include Big Cane, Godeau, Palmetto, Dupont, Bayou Jack, Morrow, LeBeau, Grand Prairie, Tate Cove, Belair Cove, Frilot Cove, Faubourg, Plaisance, the outlying areas of Washington, Beggs and Whiteville.

Since the outage is a planned event, if you are a SLEMCO customer and received notice that your power would be disrupted by these upgrades, there is no need to report a power outage.