Severe weather causes damage in Town of Washington

WASHINGTON, La. (KLFY) Residents in the Town of Washington believe damage in their town was the result of a tornado.

“I’ve been through some hurricanes just nothing violent like this. I thought my trailer was about to roll over, it was violent. ” Kevin Fontenot, a Washington resident said,

Tuesday morning’s storms left behind a trail of damage.



“I was scared, everything was shaking. It was so violent, furniture being tossed and I came through the front and I could see it come through here knocking down power lines, damaging a school and tearing up homes.”

Tree limbs are only part of the debris left behind from the storms. Strong winds actually picking up some of those branches and throwing them into homes just like spears.

“She (his grandmother) was in the house with her little grandbaby. If it would have really come down and touched it, she probably wouldn’t be here.” Resident Robert Lavergne said.

There were no reported injuries from the storms.

Kevin Robert and family say they’re thankful to be alive, but surprised that it could happen so close to home.

And though it’s a small town residents say they’ll come together to begin rebuilding.

“If something happens to somebody in this town everybody just pulls together.”



