Second arrest made in Opelousas homicide

St. Landry Parish

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) Another arrest has been made by Opelousas police in connection with a homicide that occurred last December that claimed the life of Darrell Wheeler Jr.

Police said as the investigation into Wheeler’s death continued, investigators developed additional information identifying 19-year-old Omarion Beavers as being principally involved in the homicide.

Beavers was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on one count of second degree murder, police said.

