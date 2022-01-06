Scott man arrested for contractor fraud in St. Landry Parish

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — A Scott man was arrested in December 2021 and now faces two counts of residential contractor fraud — each for an unrelated case — according to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz.

Miguel Mendoza, 62, of Scott, was jailed on Dec. 28, 2021 on a $5,000 bond.

In January 2020, Guidroz said the victim and Mendoza entered into a $7,589 contract for sheetrock improvements. The next month, the victim made an additional contractual agreement with Mendoza to paint the interior of his residence, which would increase the cost of the project. Guidroz said it was determined that the victim provided a deposit amount of $1,100 to the contractor. The victim provided several checks to cover the supplies and the final payment for the sheetrock improvement was made on March 4, 2020.

Guidroz said the last day Mendoza made any improvements to the home was September 11, 2020. Both the sheetrock and painting were incomplete, and the victim was unable to contact Mendoza, despite several attempts.

In a second and unrelated case, another victim hired Mendoza on July 15, 2020, to build two offices in his garage. The total cost of the improvement was $3,600, said Guidroz, which included the cost of materials. The victim provided a deposit of $1,500 on the day of the agreement, but a written contract was not signed by either person. The victim stated that Mendoza began the project on July 16, 2020, but could not make further improvements to the project until concrete was poured.

Mendoza left the building materials at the victim’s residence and the victim provided two additional payments on July 22 and July 24, 2020, totaling $2,600, said the sheriff. On August 15, 2020, Mendoza allegedly told the victim that he refused to complete the offices.