Savoy-Swords Water System issues boil advisory; will periodically shut off water

EUNICE, La. (KLFY)- Due to excessive water usage and leaks caused by the freezing temperatures the Savoy-Swords Water System, Inc. will be turning the water on and off periodically throughout the system beginning February 18, 2021, 1 p.m. until further notice.

In addition, there will be a system-wide precautionary boil Advisory in effect immediately, also until further notice.

The water system asks that you conserve water during these freezing temperatures and should you have broken or damaged water lines please turn off your water by accessing your shut-off valve as soon as possible and by repairing leaking pipes to avoid any unnecessary waste of water.