Sandbags available in St. Landry Parish

OPELOUSAS, La. St. Landry Parish Government has announced sandbagging for the parish will be available Friday, June 5, and Saturday, June 6, at several locations in the parish.

Sandbags are free to the residence of St. Landry Parish, but the public is asked to maintain social distancing protocols and bring their own shovel. There is a limit to four bags per entrance to the home or business.

The locations with sand and sandbags are as follows: