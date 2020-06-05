Breaking News
Sandbag distribution locations in Acadiana
Sandbags available in St. Landry Parish

St. Landry Parish

St. Landry Parish

OPELOUSAS, La. St. Landry Parish Government has announced sandbagging for the parish will be available Friday, June 5, and Saturday, June 6, at several locations in the parish.

Sandbags are free to the residence of St. Landry Parish, but the public is asked to maintain social distancing protocols and bring their own shovel. There is a limit to four bags per entrance to the home or business.

The locations with sand and sandbags are as follows:

  • Opelousas- Yambilee Building (1939 W Landry Street).  Friday, June 5, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., and Saturday June 6, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Eunice- City Barn on Bobcat Drive- Friday, June 5, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., and Saturday, June 6, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Sunset – 136 Castille Street – Check with Town Hall for hours of operation
  • Port Barre – Ballpark on Josie Street – Check with Town Hall for hours of operation

