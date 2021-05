OPELOUSAS, La (KLFY) — The St. Landry Parish Government is issuing sandbags for Parish residents.

Starting today, St. Landry Parish residents can pick up sandbags at the Yambilee Building located at 1939 W. Landry St. (U.S. 190) in Opelousas.

“We’re leaving the lights on for y’all to pick up sand bags at any time,” government officials said.

Residents in flood prone areas should stay with family or friends who live on higher ground.