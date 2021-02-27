Revitalizing Downtown Opelousas one plan at a time

(KLFY)- In the courthouse square, in the heart of Downtown Opelousas, tables lined the sidewalks with vision boards of what the future could hold for the area.

Chairperson for Opelousas Downtown Development District, Lena Charles, says plans have been in the making for a while now to revamp the downtown district.

“We are in a perfect spot. We are waiting to be revitalized, discovered or like a diamond, just keep carving away,” continues Charles.

Residents were invited to weigh in and share their thoughts on the ideas and make possible suggestions as to what they want to see for and in their city.

Project manager at Center for Planning Excellence, Jonie Hammons, explains, “We start by asking what do they want to see. It develops a vision for Opelousas and recommendations for that vision to come to life.”

Hammons says community support, ideas, and visions are number one priorities and the utmost importance in moving these plans forward and into the future.

“It’s critical. It’s the foundation of any planning process because at the end of the day it’s the Opelousas plan,” adds Hammons.

Mayor Julius Alsandor says by allowing residents to see blueprints now, and not once it’s all done, gives residents the opportunity to be apart of the growth in Opelousas and take pride in their city.

Alsandor continues, “It’s the future, especially our young. They want to see more. Put your two cents in, let your voice be heard.”