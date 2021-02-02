Registration open for new French-immersion charter school in Sunset

SUNSET, La. (KLFY) — Applications are now open for a new French-immersion charter school opening in Sunset, with 48 kindergarten and 48 first-grade spots open for the fall.

According to a press release, as with all public schools, École St. Landry will be free of charge to admitted students and transportation will be available for all students. The application window opens Feb. 1 and closes at 5 p.m. March 31. If more than 96 students apply by March 31, a lottery will be held the first week of April. Applicants will be selected by random computer drawing for available seats. Applicants not selected will be placed on a numbered wait list.

“École St. Landry is inspired and empowered by this region’s heritage and identity. We will use these strengths to prepare students for the future,” said Lindsay Smythe, École St. Landry school leader. “Sunset is the perfect place for this new school that we believe will create citizens who, as our vision statement says, ‘possess the knowledge, attitudes, skills and behaviors necessary to thrive in today’s increasingly interconnected world.’”

The mission of the new school is to prepare students from St. Landry Parish to be academically proficient, bilingual and globally competent. The school will aim to close the gaps of academic achievement by offering an innovative, researched-based French-immersion education. Additionally, École St. Landry will support local efforts to preserve and revitalize at-risk cultural assets.

Its mascot will be the Lions and the school colors will be kelly green and old gold (the mascot and colors of the former Sunset High). Initially, the school will open in the old First Baptist Church of Sunset (671 Napoleon Ave.), but the school has partnered with the City of Sunset to lease the old Sunset High building, which is on the National Register of Historic Places. Plans to renovate the building are underway.

Smythe says École St. Landry’s rigorous programming will be guided by three pillars — French-language immersion, extracurricular community engagement and a diverse student body.

To apply online to École St. Landry, complete the school’s online application here.

You are also invited to pick up an application at the St. Landry Parish School Board office at 1013 E. Creswell Lane, Opelousas or download/print the application and mail it to: École St. Landry, P.O. Box 1360, Sunset, LA 70584

To learn more about École St. Landry, go to ecolestlandry.org.