Power lines toppled and roofs ripped from homes in St. Landry Parish

(KLFY) Tuesday morning storms disrupted the lives of many in Acadiana. Although no injuries have been reported, residents of Washington believe it was a tornado that ripped the roofs of many homes.

News Ten teams found most of the damage within four blocks of each other. Multiple utility poles toppled at the corner of Anderson and St. Mitchell streets. That’s where Shikira Fontenot lives.

She remembers around five A.M. she woke up to rain then, “Cracking. It was just loud. Like house was shaking. It was just rumbling.”

As day broke over Washington, Louisiana, a storm blotted out the sun. Fontenot was preparing for school while her neighbor and Auntie’s roof was being ripped apart.

“I come back. The roof is off the top of the house. Power lines on the ground. Cable knocked out. It was just rough,” Fontenot shared.

CLECO crews were quick to respond replacing at least four toppled utility poles and restoring power to 100 homes. CLECO Communications Strategist Fran Phoenix asks anyone seeing downed power lines not to touch them but to treat them as live and dangerous.

“After a storm, if you see something, report it because we always after clean up after a storm so be careful before, during, and after,” Phoenix said.

Though no one was hurt, residents believe a tornado caused the damage that scattered homes and belongings, but it has not been confirmed as a tornado

“I thought it was just a rainstorm or some hard thunder and everything. I came back and my dad told me it was a tornado. I said, ‘A tornado?’, Fontenot recalled.”I mostly hear about hurricanes and thunderstorms out here. I ain’t ever heard of a tornado. I didn’t know a tornado could do so much damage.”

Fontenot’s Aunt did not want to interview but said she lost everything to water damage. She and her son are still living without power. Anyone who needs a tarp can reach out to the mayor’s office.

KLFY’s Caroline Marcello caught him earlier today delivering a tarp, making sure everyone has what they need.