Possible drive-by shooting in rural St. Landry Parish

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a possible drive-by shooting in the Vatican area near the intersection of Martinez Road and Trahan Lane.

It is unclear how many shots were fired. No injuries were reported, though an ambulance was called in as a precaution. Chief Deputy Eddie Thibodeaux reported that witnesses are being uncooperative at this time. The investigation continues.

This is a developing story. As more information becomes available, we will post it here.

