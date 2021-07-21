Port Barre woman arrested for 3 counts of attempted first-degree murder

PORT BARRE, La (KLFY) — A Port Barre woman was arrested on Tuesday for three counts of attempted first-degree murder, according to a press release from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Montreal Jolivette, 22, of Port Barre, was arrested and booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail where she is held on a $450,000 bond.

On July 19, at approximately 11:42 p.m., deputies with the SLPSO responded to a call that a victim had been shot in the arm.

Deputies interviewed the victim at the hospital where she was being treated for a gunshot wound to the arm. The victim told them that she was taking her son’s father to get gas for his car when Jolivette approached her car.

Jolivette tried to pull the victim out of her car and started beating her. The victim began fighting back then tried to drive away. As she was driving away, the victim allegedly saw Jolivette get a gun from her car, then began firing at the victim’s car while three people were inside it.

The victim was struck in the right shoulder and was the only person to get injured.

On July 20, detectives interviewed Jolivette, who admitted that after she and the victim fought, she was mad that the victim hit her with her car.

Jolivette also admitted to firing shots at the victim’s car.