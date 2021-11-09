Port Barre public schools dismissing for day due to water pressure problems

PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) — Students at Port Barre High and Port Barre Elementary schools are being dismissed for today, Nov. 9, after water pressure problems across the town.

“Students at Port Barre High and Port Barre Elementary will be dismissed as soon as parents are contacted this morning, November 9, 2021,” stated St. Landry Parish School Board’s Tricia Fontenot. “The town of Port Barre is experiencing low water pressure which has led to the necessity to close school today. Students will shift to virtual learning for the remainder of the school day.”