PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) Port Barre police are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl.

Police say Z’keria Francis was last seen at her home on Boggs Street around 2 a.m. Thursday.

Francis was wearing a blue fitted body suit with holes in the suit near the hip and a large pink Victoria Secret clothing bag, police said.

She is 5’2” and approximately 115-120 lbs.

Anyone with information should contact Port Barre Police at (337) 585-6212.