Port Barre police aid search for missing Seacor crewmen

COCODRIE, La (KLFY) — The Port Barre Police Department stepped in to help volunteers that are still searching for the seven missing crewmen of the Seacor Power.

The PBPD delivered supplies to volunteers in Cocodrie, La on Friday, April 30. They will return on Monday, May 3 to cook jambalaya and drop off more supplies for the volunteer searchers.

Below is a list of needed supplies that can be dropped off to the police department by Sunday: