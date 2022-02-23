PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) A Port Barre man who told police he was shot while riding his bicycle, instead shot himself, Chief Deon Boudreaux confirms.

20-year-old Bryse Valin told police that at around 7:30 p.m. on February 15, he and two other people were riding their bikes when someone in a black Honda drove by and fired a shot, striking Valin in his right leg.

According to Boudreaux, while investigating, police picked up on some red flags in Valin’s story.

He said witness statement and video footage proved that Valin accidentally shot himself while riding his bike on Bayou Drive and lied to the police about being a victim of a drive by shooting.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Valin on charges of Illegal carrying of a weapon and falsely reporting a crime are criminal offenses, Boudreaux said.

“He needs to face the consequences of his actions.”

Anyone with information on Valin’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Port Barre Police Department.