Port Barre man wanted for June 9 shooting of 17-year-old

PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) — Port Barre Police Chief Deon Boudreaux said an arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect in the June 9 shooting on Osage St. that targeted a 17-year-old.

JaMarcus Jamaal Hardy, 18, of Port Barre, is wanted for attempted second-degree murder. Witnesses on the scene said the shooting occurred during a physical altercation between two juveniles. The shooter, now identified as Hardy, was a third person, who left the scene before police arrived.

“I want [Hardy’s] family and friends to understand that harboring a fugitive is a felony, a serious offense,” said Boudreaux. “Don’t put yourself in trouble. Turn him in. He must go through the judicial process…You can help stop this plague of senseless youth violence by stepping up and saying something.”

If anyone has information of Hardy’s whereabouts, contact the Port Barre police at (337) 585-6212. You can choose to remain anonymous.