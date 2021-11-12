Port Barre man killed in single-vehicle nighttime crash on La. 742

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A Port Barre man is dead this morning after a single-vehicle crash on La. 724 near Odom Ave. Thursday night, according to Louisiana State Police Troop I.

Jonathon Paul Whaley, 23, was driving a Chevy Silverado east on La. 742 at around 10:15 p.m. Thursday when, for unknown reasons, he traveled off a curve in the roadway and struck a tree. Whaley was not buckled up and was ejected from the truck, according to State Police TFC Thomas Gossen.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office.

Speed is thought to be a contributor to Whaley’s death, and the crash remains under investigation.