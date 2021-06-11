Port Barre issues boil advisory

PORT BARRE, La (KLFY) — Port Barre has issued a boil advisory due to an emergency shut-off repair.

The Town of Port Barre experienced little to no water pressure in an isolated area in the distribution system on Friday due to an emergency shut off to repair a 2″ water main near the intersection of Saizan Avenue and O.G. Track Road.

This shut-off affects customers north of Choctaw Street, including residents along North Saizan Avenue, Osage, Seneca and Pacific Streets, O.G. Track Road, and all intersecting streets, all of which are north of Choctaw Street which is across the bridge.

The boil advisory will remain in effect until further notice.