PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) — Port Barre High School was placed on lockdown this morning after a local resident who frequently walks the streets in the area of the school told a student he would shoot at the school today.

Louisiana State Police, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Opelousas Police Department are on the scene investigating.

This is a developing story. Updates to this story will be posted here as they become available.