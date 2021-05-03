Due to severity of burns, State Police unable to identify person who died in St. Landry Parish crash

St. Landry Parish, La. (KLFY) A person is dead after a crash in St. Landry Parish early Monday morning, according to State Police.

Around midnight, police say, they were notified of a single-vehicle crash on LA Highway 182 near Judson Walsh in St. Landry Parish.

On scene, police say, an initial investigation revealed that the crash occurred as the northbound driver in a Dodge Charger ran off the roadway and struck a tree.

With the driver still inside, police said, the vehicle caught fire on impact.

The driver died at the scene.

Due to the severity of the burns, a standard toxicology sample was unable to be obtained for analysis, police said.

It may take some time to make proper identification, Trooper Thomas Gossen said.

He said the crash remains under investigation.