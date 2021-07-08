Police searching for information on break-in, vandalism at Grolee Elementary

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The Opelousas Police Department and St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers are looking for the person or persons responsible for a break-in at Grolee Elementary on Tuesday that ended in destructive acts of vandalism.









Anyone with information on the location of this person or any other crime is urged to call (337) 948-TIPS or tip officers online at stlandrycrimestoppers.com. All calls are anonymous and you could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward. Download the free P3 app on your mobile device and “Say it Here” to submit your anonymous tips.