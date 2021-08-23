Police outline car line rules for Cankton Elementary school

CANKTON, La. (KLFY) — Cankton Police have outlined this year’s rules for the car line at Cankton Elementary School.

Police Chief J. Brent Breaux said first and foremost, no one will be allowed to exit a vehicle in the car line unless they are let out of a vehicle by a faculty member on duty.

Breaux said drivers should use the parking lot at the school by forming an ‘S’ shape as seen in the diagram below.

“As the Chief of Police, I have implemented areas of ‘no parking’ along the shoulder of La. 93 (Main St.) which is clearly marked by white dashed lines,” said Breaux. “These areas are residential driveways and are marked, and signage is up advising vehicles that it is illegal to block a driveway. I am asking for everyone’s assistance in implementing this process. It is both for the safety of you and you children and also for the patrons who travel our busy little highway.”