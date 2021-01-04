Police: One victim struck in neck during midday shooting in Opelousas

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- A shooting at about 2:30 p.m. in Opelousas left one man injured Monday, police said.

Opelousas Police Department spokesman Maj. Mark Guidry said responding officers saw vehicles driving erratically on N. Union St. headed northbound. One of the vehicles observed appeared to have several gunshot holes.

Upon arriving at the hospital officers learned that one victim had suffered from a gunshot wound to the neck area, Guidry said. As of Monday evening, the victim was in stable condition.

Investigators believe the shooting happened near the intersection of S. Washington and Roberts St. Details at this time indicate that a vehicle that was following the vehicle being driven by the victim was fired upon multiple times.

“A female passenger in the vehicle thankfully was not struck by any gunfire,” Guidry said in a statement. No vehicle or suspect information is available at this time, he said.

The Opelousas Police Department urges anyone with any information related to this shooting to call the OPD at (337) 948-2500, leave a tip at crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337) 948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous.