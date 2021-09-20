Police Barre Police Chief Deon Boudreaux test positive for COVID-19; says rumors about him being in rehab are not true

PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) The Port Barre Police Department’s top cop is at home recovering from the coronavirus.

Police Chief Deon Boudreaux announced Monday on social media that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Boudreaux said he is quarantining at his home after suffering mild symptoms over the weekend and then taking a test Monday.

He urged everyone to take the virus seriously and get tested if you have been in his presence recently.

Boudreaux also took the time to dispel rumors about his absence from the police department for the past few weeks.

“No I wasn’t in rehab like a certain person was stirring up a rumor. I found that hilarious because I don’t even drink, smoke and rarely take over the counter pain meds.”

The chief said he had been off the job and at home due to a cyst in his ear.

“I was already knocked down, and now I gotta fight this. This is scary. That old devil is always after me,” the chief said.

He hopes to be back at the job soon.

“Keep me and my family in ya prayers,” he said.