Police ask for help identifying person who illegally fired a weapon outside an Opelousas business

OPELOUSAS, La (KLFY) — The Opelousas Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person wanted for illegally discharging a firearm near a local business, according to a press release from their office.

On June 26, officers responded to a business in the 600 Block of Railroad Ave. after an employee called to report a person firing a gun outside of the business after having a verbal disagreement with a customer inside the business.

According to police, the person left the store and fired several rounds from a handgun.

Opelousas Police urge anyone with any information related to the identity of the person involved in the illegal discharge of a firearm to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous.

