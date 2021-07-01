Plaquemine man busted for drugs, weapon in St. Landry K-9 search

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A traffic stop on U.S. 190 led to a K-9 search that turned up a number of drugs in a Plaquemine man’s possession, according to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz.

Corey G. Dupuy, 46, of Plaquemine, faces charges of possession with intent to distribute MDMA, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of LSD, possession of MDMA, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS, improper display of a license plate and illegal window tint.

Guidroz said Dupuy was pulled over on June 29 for a traffic violation. During the stop, K-9 Officer Yari got a positive response on the odor of narcotics in the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle turned up 41.5 grams of suspected crystal meth, four grams of MDMA, 1.5 grams of suspected cocaine, suspected LSD liquid and square doses, suspected Ecstasy pills, a .22-caliber Ruger and drug paraphernalia.