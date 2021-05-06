Planned water outages, boil advisory for town of Melville

MELVILLE, La (KLFY) — The town of Melville will have a planned water outage tonight from 11 p.m. to tomorrow morning at 5 a.m. due to an equipment changeover.
There will also be a boil advisory in effect tonight until further notice.
