Planned water outages, boil advisory for town of Melville

St. Landry Parish

MELVILLE, La (KLFY) — The town of Melville will have a planned water outage tonight from 11 p.m. to tomorrow morning at 5 a.m. due to an equipment changeover.

There will also be a boil advisory in effect tonight until further notice.

