Plaisance Middle School to go remote Thursday due to water repairs

OPELOUSAS, LA — Students at Plaisance Middle School near Opelousas will not be reporting to classes tomorrow, Thursday, Jan. 6, but will instead take remote classes instead.

St. Landry Parish School Board officials said Plaisance Water System will be making repairs to the main water line in the Plaisance community Thursday.

Staff will report to the school and deliver instruction remotely.

Please contact the school at (337) 826-3335 if you have questions regarding school dismissal procedures and please monitor the school website and the local news for updates.