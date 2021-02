Unknown caller. A man holds a phone in his hand and thinks to end the call. Incoming from an unknown number. Incognito or anonymous

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office phone lines are currently down.

Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux with the Sheriff’s Office said you should call 911 for emergencies.

“We are experiencing phone troubles. Please call 911 for emergencies only.”

He said inmate and other calls cannot be taken at this time.