SUNSET, La. (KLFY) — A pedestrian was hit and killed on I-49 Frontage Rd. near mile marker 9 Saturday evening, according to Louisiana State Police.

The pedestrian was walking southbound on Frontage Rd. when they were hit and fatally injured, according to Louisiana State Trooper Thomas Gossen. The pedestrian has not yet been identified.

The driver was tested and not impaired at the time of the accident. The driver was also not charged in the incident.