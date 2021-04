OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — St. Landry Parish School Board officials confirmed that Park Vista Elementary will be closing at 10:30 a.m. today due to a water line break affecting the school.

School will resume Monday, April 26, 2021.

If your child is a car rider, you may report to the school at 10:30 AM to pick up your child. Bus riders will be dismissed immediately following the car riders.



Please contact the school at (337) 942-7456 if you have questions regarding school dismissal procedures.