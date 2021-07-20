Palmetto man arrested for abuse of pregnant woman

PALMETTO, La (KLFY) — Over the weekend, deputies with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Palmetto man for abuse of a pregnant woman, according to a press release from the SLPSO.

Jai Marellous Rideau, 34, of Palmetto, was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree feticide, domestic abuse battery by strangulation of a pregnant woman with a dangerous weapon, and armed robbery.

Deputies responded to the incident on July 17 and were informed that Rideau had allegedly beaten the victim with a PVC pipe, choked her, and stole cash and an Apple Watch from the victim while still holding the PVC pipe.

According to reports, Rideau became angry with the victim for trying to leave and began hitting her with the PVC pipe.

When the victim tried to leave, he allegedly ran to her vehicle and jumped in through the driver’s side window. He then grabbed cash and an Apple Watch, then allegedly grabbed her neck and choked her until she blacked out.

Rideau reportedly then pulled her through the door of the car, that had become open during the altercation, and began punching her in the stomach.

The victim was able to get away long enough to call 911. At that point, Rideau had allegedly begun biting the victim’s face.

Rideau was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail and bond was revoked.