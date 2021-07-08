Pair charged for December catalytic converter thefts in Opelousas

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La (KLFY) — Two people from Arnaudville were charged by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office for a string of catalytic converter thefts that happened in December, after being arrested by Morgan City Police for more recent catalytic converter thefts, according to a press release from the SLPSO.

Lee Andrew Covington, 41, VI, of Arnaudville, faces nine counts of theft and is held on an $18,000 bond.

Brandy M. Gros, 31, faces nine counts of theft and is held on an $18,000 bond.

On December 22, 2020, SLPSO received a complaint of theft at a local business on the I-49 service road in Opelousas. The victim told officers that there were nine catalytic converters missing from recreational vehicles on the property and that two reciprocating saw blades were near one of the vehicles.

Detectives received information that Covington and Gros may be suspects in the theft, but detectives were not able to make contact with the suspects for questioning.

On June 28, 2021, detectives with the SLPSO were contacted by Morgan City Police Department and informed that Convington and Gros were arrested for catalytic converter thefts in the Morgan City area and that they may be connected to more thefts in St. Landry Parish.

When questioned, Gros admitted that she and Covington were responsible for the December thefts in Opelousas. Gros stated that she drove Covington to the business and he dismantled the catalytic converters.

On July 2, 2021, Gros and Covington were transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail and were both booked with nine counts of theft each.