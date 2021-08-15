Opelousas woman critical after early morning shooting, suspect in custody

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — An Opelousas woman is in critical condition after an early morning shooting. The suspect in the shooting turned herself in to the police and charges are pending.

Opelousas Police Chief Martin McClendon said that Opelousas Police received a call at around 5 a.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting on Convent St.

According to McClendon, the victim was shot following a domestic dispute with her girlfriend. McClendon said the victim is suffering from approximately ten gunshot wounds and is in critical condition.

Kadesia Mott turned herself in around 3:30 p.m. and charges are pending.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update this story as more details are available.