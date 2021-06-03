Opelousas woman arrested in connection to puppy mill

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – An Opelousas woman has been arrested in connection to a puppy mill raid earlier this year.

St. Landry Parish Deputies arrested 60-year old Anita Belaire in connection to the puppy mill. She is charged with 174 counts of Cruelty to animals.

More than 270 dogs were seized from the Belaire’s home back in February and March. Terri Courvelle, St. Landry Animal Rescue Director, remembered what it was like inside the Lago Drive home. “No bedding. No food. No water. They were dirty. The stench was so bad,” Courvelle recalled.

The dogs were being sold online in what’s being called a puppy mill hidden inside a large home. According to Courvelle, about 275 were in the house and surrounding yard.

Once taken to a secure location, veterinarians found issues ranging from ear bites, infections, umbilical cord issues, a broken jaw, eyes popped out, fleas, matting, and more from inbreeding and neglect.

“One of the animals weighed 4.5 pounds upon arriving at the shelter. Once it was groomed, it weighed two pounds, so it was holding double its weight just in the hair,” St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard shared. He has been an advocate for providing the shelter all they need.